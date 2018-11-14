Steven Gerrard says Liverpool debut and first Rangers’ team talk as manager are very similar

Rangers officially appointed Steven Gerrard as their new manager on May 4, three days after relieving Graeme Murty of his duties, and the Liverpool legend officially began work in the dugout on the first day of June.
It’s been an exciting journey for both club and manager in the last four months, and with just two points between them and table-topping Celtic and one defeat in 12 European games, Rangers have surely improved a great deal under Gerrard.
The Light Blues went 12 matches unbeaten in all competitions from the start of the season before finally suffering defeat in the first Old Firm derby of the 2018-19 in September.
Gerrard is slowly recording impressive results as a manager having had a great playing career, and he has revealed two similar moments in his Liverpool and Rangers careers.
“Very similar,” Gerrard tells The Daily Mail of his first team talk on the first day of pre-season training in June as manager and when he made his Liverpool debut at 18 under manager Gerard Houllier.
“In terms of the beat of your heart, the buzz, the adrenaline rush. There’s pressure. There’s responsibility. But when I stopped playing, there was a void in my life.
“But I didn’t see myself just having an easy, comfortable life. There’s time for that. While I feel I can help players — and while there are still opportunities to have that buzz — I’m game for a challenge. I’ll give it my best shot.”
It’s not every time great players become great managers, but Gerrard will be hoping he can follow in the steps of the likes of Zinedine Zidane.
Rangers are ready to give the Liverpool legend their full backing going forward, and given his status, a lot will be expected from this team this season and the ones to come.