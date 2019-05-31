Steven Gerrard says Jordan Henderson has to start against Tottenham in Champions League final

Liverpool can end the 2018-19 campaign on a high by beating Tottenham Hotspur to the coveted Champions League prize tomorrow.
The Reds lost the Premier League title narrowly to Manchester City, but will now hope to make up for the disappointment by winning the elite European competition.
Liverpool produced a massive comeback at Anfield in the second-leg of the semifinals to beat Barcelona 4-3 on aggregate after losing 3-0 at Camp Nou, and they will fancy their chances against Spurs, with last season’s heartbreak against Real Madrid expected to spur them on.
Reds legend Steven Gerrard is eagerly looking forward to the clash, and he has told manager Jurgen Klopp he can’t afford to drop skipper Jordan Henderson from the starting XI.
The midfielder started the Barcelona loss from the bench, coming on to replace the injured Naby Keita after 24 minutes.
Henderson started the return-leg, producing a solid performance in the middle of the park, and Gerrard believes he has to start against Tottenham.
“100%. Jordan Henderson has got to start. I’ve always been a fan of Jordan Henderson, I believe he’s a selfless player, I think he does a lot of work for the team that goes unnoticed,” the Rangers boss told BBC Radio 5 Live.
“I know what he’s like on and off the pitch. He puts himself behind everyone else; he’s just that type of person.
“I think he’s more than capable of winning any football match that he’s playing in and I think of late, certainly since he’s been playing a further forward role, he’s taken more responsibility and has been one of Liverpool’s most consistent players.”
Alongside Henderson, James Milner, Georginio Wijnaldum and Fabinho will all be looking forward to starting in Klopp’s three-man midfield tomorrow, and it will be interesting to see which one of them starts from the bench.