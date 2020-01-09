Steven Gerrard says every Rangers fan kept telling him to stop Celtic from landing ten-in-a-row when he was appointed

Rangers secured a 2-1 win against Celtic right before the winter break, and are only two points behind the Scottish Premiership table leaders with a game in hand.
Steven Gerrard’s side will very much fancy their chances of stopping the Hoops from winning a ninth consecutive league title this term, and the Light Blues boss will pull out all the stops to get it done.
Celtic are keen to land ten titles in a row, and Gerrard has revealed that it is a huge obsession for them – just as it is for Rangers to stop them from doing so.
The Rangers manager claims preventing Neil Lennon’s side from achieving ‘ten-in-a-row’ will be right up there alongside his greatest football achievements.
“I think outside winning the Champions League, it will probably be the next best,” Gerrard replied when asked on The Greatest Game with Jamie Carragher podcast if stopping ten in a row for Celtic would go right at the top of the list of achievements in his footballing life.
“It’s an obsession for both, and Celtic fans are desperate for nine in a row, and their next obsession will be ten.
“From a Rangers’ point of view, from the moment I came up here, every fan, “stop that, stop that,” not even so much “win us a cup or qualify us for Europe”. It’s an obsession on both sides. I was well aware of it when I took the job and I knew that would be the primary aim. ”
Rangers came close to stopping Celtic last term in Gerrard’s first season in charge, but eventually finished nine points behind them after stuttering during the second half of the campaign.
The Ibrox outfit will need a stronger finish to the current season to have a chance of beating Celtic to the title, and Gerrard will instantly become a Rangers legend should he do so.
It promises to be a tight contest between both Old Firm rivals this term given how competitive the first half of the campaign was, and a point or superior goal difference could end up determining who wins the league.