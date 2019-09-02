Steven Gerrard reveals what he told Rangers players in the dressing room after Celtic defeat

Glasgow Rangers suffered their first defeat of the season as they lost 2-0 against Celtic in the Scottish Premiership clash at Ibrox on Sunday.
The Bhoys ended Rangers’ 12-game undefeated run and moved three points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership table. The Hoops had lost their past two derbies at Ibrox, but on this occasion, they earned all three points with goals coming from Odsonne Edouard and Jonny Hayes.
Rangers boss Steven Gerrard said he was ‘bitterly disappointed’ with the manner of the defeat. He felt his side should have done more.
Gerrard doesn’t feel that Rangers were outplayed or outclassed by Celtic, but admitted that Neil Lennon’s side were very effective in what they did.
When asked to comment on what he said to the players in the dressing room, Gerrard replied:
“I told them we’ve done really well to get into this position to get neck and neck before a ball is kicked.
“But you’ve got to go out and perform in an Old Firm. You’ve got to win one-v-ones and you have to put in a performance that wins you the game. If you don’t win it then you must not lose it.”
It was just the second defeat in 19 games for Steven Gerrard’s side but the loss in the Old Firm derby could leave a psychological blow.
Rangers managed 60% of ball possession, but Celtic managed six shots on target during the game.