Steven Gerrard reveals his January transfer plans for Rangers

Glasgow Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is already looking to bolster one or two areas of his squad at the Ibrox club during the January transfer window.
Gerrard signed as many as 15 new players during the summer transfer window as he made a wholesome change to the Gers squad.
While he is content with the signings he has made during the summer, the Liverpool legend feels that his side is lacking a creative attacking midfield player.
The Gers boss has admitted that he is actively seeking to recruit a No 10 when the transfer window reopens in January. Signing a midfield playmaker should be his priority and it could be the final piece of the jigsaw for the massively improved Rangers.
“We have people here who can unlock defences – Scott Arfield, Ovie Ejaria or Daniel Candeias, maybe more from the side,” said Gerrard to the Scottish Sun.
“We have those players here but what we haven’t got is a natural No10, someone who is described as No10 and that’s his job.
“So maybe in the future that might be an area we might look at.”
Rangers find themselves fifth in the Scottish Premiership table but they have played two games less than both Kilmarnock and St Johnstone.
The Gers will take on Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership clash at Ibrox on Sunday.