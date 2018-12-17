Steven Gerrard reveals his frustrations regarding Rangers’ fringe players

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has revealed his frustration regarding the fringe players.
The likes of Carlos Pena and Eduardo Herrera are making a serious dent in the club’s wage bill and Gerrard believes that it is hindering his transfer plans.
As per Daily Record, the Ibrox outfit are paying the two players a combined salary of around £50,000 a week.
It will be interesting to see if the Scottish giants manage to get them off their books anytime soon. There is no doubt that the money would be better used elsewhere.
Gerrard is looking to add his squad during the January transfer window and the fans will be hoping that their manager is backed in the market.
The Rangers boss has confirmed that he will have to wheel and deal in January and that means there won’t be any significant signings this season.
Speaking to the media, Gerrard explained: “Between now and January 5 we’ll make a decision on Pena. Does he have any future here? I think that would be a very long shot. It’s a huge frustration for me when large sums of money are going out of the club and we’re not getting any contribution for it. Some of the players not with me are earning big money compared to the rest of the group. That’s money I could be doing with to recycle, make the team stronger and make it compete better. Hopefully we can wheel and deal, move people on, bring others in and put us in a better position. I inherited these issues. I was aware of them when I came in but it’s very difficult to find people new clubs if they’re earning extreme amounts of money that other clubs aren’t prepared to pay. And those players aren’t playing at a good level or giving a good account of themselves for people to come and want them.”
Rangers are likely to move for players on loan deals. The likes of Solanke and Dowell have been linked with the Scottish outfit in the recent weeks.