Steven Gerrard responds to Rangers interest in Graeme Shinnie

Glasgow Rangers have been linked with a move for Aberdeen skipper Graeme Shinnie, but the Ibrox boss has played down speculation.
The Gers signed Ryan Jack from Aberdeen in 2017, and they were thought to be looking to raid their rivals again for Shinnie who is due to become a free agent in the summer.
The 27-year-old is eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement with a rival Scottish Premiership club. According to reports from the Scottish Sun, Rangers are one of the clubs interested in his signature, while League One outfit Sunderland are equally keen.
Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has played down speculation linking with the player when he was asked whether Shinnie would be heading to Ibrox.
“It’s all speculation. It’s part of being the Rangers manager,” Gerrard said, as quoted by Express.
“Every time I get my media briefing or clips, we are linked with five or six different players. “I don’t think it’s the right time to be talking about ins and outs. Especially during the season, when the window is shut.”
Rangers have quality players in central midfield and as such they do not need to bolster that department.
Meanwhile, Rangers lost 2-0 against Aberdeen in their Scottish Cup last eight replay on Tuesday night.
Niall McGinn scored for the Dons after just three minutes, while Connor McLennan slotted home the second midway through the second half to book a semi-final clash with Celtic.