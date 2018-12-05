Steven Gerrard responds to comments about Rangers’ dependency on Morelos

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has responded to claims that his side are too reliant on Alfredo Morelos for goals.
The Colombian has been in sensational form this season and he is Rangers’ top scorer.
Gerrard revealed that most teams in world football are reliant on their number nine for goals and it is unfair to slate the rest the of the team for that.
He also added that his side have goal threats all across the pitch and Morelos isn’t the only source of goals.
Having said that, Morelos is clearly the best player at the club right now and he will continue to make a big difference for Rangers at the top end of the pitch.
Rangers are at the top of the Scottish Premiership right now and they will need quality from all over the pitch to stay in the title race with Celtic.
It will be interesting to see if the Ibrox outfit can maintain their current form or improve on it.
Here is how the fans reacted to Gerrard's comments.
