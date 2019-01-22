Steven Gerrard reacts to Rangers’ reported interest in Nick Powell

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has provided an interesting update on the links with Nick Powell.
The 24-year-old Wigan midfielder has been linked with a move to Rangers but Gerrard has completely rubbished such claims.
The Rangers boss revealed to Sky Sports that it is the first time he has heard of the reports. Powell has been linked with a move to Celtic as well.
The midfielder’s deal expires at the end of the season and he can be signed on a pre-contract this month.
He said: “It’s the first I’ve heard of it.”
It will be interesting to see if Rangers sign another player this month. Matt Polster was on trial with the Scottish giants and he is expected to join soon.
Other than that, Rangers have already signed two quality players in Jermain Defoe and Steven Davis.
The Gers are in the title race right now and Gerrard will be hoping that his new signings can make a big difference in the remaining games.
Rangers have backed Gerrard in the market this season and the former Liverpool player will be desperate to deliver silverware in his first season.