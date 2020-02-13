Steven Gerrard reacts to Rangers defeat

Take 2 minutes to answer our Euro 2020 survey and win a £50 Amazon voucher!
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has shared his thoughts on the 2-1 defeat against Kilmarnock from last night.
The Ibrox outfit fell further behind Celtic in the title race after a poor second-half showing and it will be interesting to see if they can make amends in the coming weeks.
Celtic are now 10 points clear at the top of the table. However, Rangers have a game in hand.
Gerrard seemed very disappointed with the result and the performance after the game. The Rangers boss blamed himself for the result.
He revealed that he is the one who put the squad together and he is responsible for this situation. Gerrard added that Rangers were weak mentally and that cost them against Kilmarnock.
Speaking to the media after the game, he said (quotes via Daily Record): “I’m very disappointed at the moment but I’m responsible for it. The board have given me incredible backing to go and put this squad together, I’ve got a lot of belief and faith in these players, but that second-half performance tonight alarmed me – and it’s not the first time since we’ve returned from the winter break. I’m going to have to do some real analysing of individuals and where we are. I thought we had the mentality and the characters to sustain a push, but on the evidence of the last four or five weeks I’m getting proved wrong. Having said that it’s me as well, because I’m responsible for that group of players.”
The Ibrox outfit were fragile at the back and they should have defended better.
They will need a massive stroke of luck to get back into the title race now. Celtic have a significant lead at the top and they are in sensational form as well.
It will be interesting to see how Rangers approach their remaining games now.