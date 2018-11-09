Steven Gerrard reacts to Rangers’ defeat in Europe

Rangers crashed to a 4-3 defeat against Spartak Moscow in the UEFA Europa League last night.
Two goals in quick succession during the second half sealed Spartak’s win over the Scottish giants.
Rangers did well to go into the break with a well-deserved lead and Steven Gerrard will be frustrated with the way his side dropped the points.
The Rangers boss slammed the players for their poor defending and he revealed that the players should have done their basics better. Gerrard was full of praise for his side’s attacking play but he was unhappy with the defence.
Speaking to the media after the game, Steven Gerrard revealed his disappointment at the result.
He said: “I’m very disappointed with the result. You saw two sides of our performance tonight. We attacked very well and were very dangerous and countered very bravely and got our rewards and took control at half time. However, football is about levels and if you don’t do the basics well enough and defend properly then high level teams will normally punish you and that was the case here. We didn’t do the basics well enough or clear our lines at the right times and on other occasions we were not in the right positions. People who have had a lot of praise and who did really well to get us to this stage just didn’t do the basics well enough. Normally, to come here and score three goals you get a result but I’m bitterly disappointed with how we defended tonight.”
Last night’s defeat ended Rangers’ 11-match unbeaten run in Europe and the Ibrox outfit will have to bounce back strongly in their next game. Rangers are going through a rough patch domestically and they cannot afford to slip up in Europe as well.
The fans will be expecting a big reaction in the next game and the players will need to step up and deliver.