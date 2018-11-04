Steven Gerrard reacts to Daniel Candeias’ red card vs St Mirren

Rangers midfielder Daniel Candeias was sent off after being booked twice against St Mirren yesterday.
Manager Steven Gerrard has hit out at the referee for his decision. The former England international referred to the decision as an embarrassment.
Candeias was booked for two separate offences and Gerrard had no complaints about the first booking. However, in the second one the player was simply trying to shrug off Ferdinand, who had him in a headlock.
The red card is a blow for Rangers who will be without Candeias in their next domestic game now.
He said: “Daniel deserved his first yellow card. He was emotional and got carried away after scoring a goal. There was a coming together with Anton Ferdinand and he doesn’t do anything other than try to get the man off. So Daniel gets a yellow card for that? Come on, lads. Be serious. The second yellow card is embarrassing.”
Rangers picked up a 2-0 win in the league thanks to goals from Morelos and Candeias. The Scottish giants have been criticised for their domestic form in the recent weeks and the win over St Mirren will have given them some relief.
It will be interesting to see if Rangers can now build on this performance and get back into the title race. Gerrard will be expected to challenge after the backing he received in the transfer market over the summer.