Steven Gerrard reacts to Alfredo Morelos’ transfer comments

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has confirmed that he could leave the club in summer.
Speaking to a Colombian radio station (via Daily Record), Morelos revealed that several clubs are interested in him and he is keen on a move to the Premier League.
The Colombian striker wants to earn his place in the national team squad for the Copa America and he says it has always been his dream.
Morelos said: “There are many teams interested in me and a lot of them have watched me play. Most likely my transfer will be this summer. With the amount of goals I have scored, I know it has been noticed by European clubs. I have always said I would like to play in the English Premier League. But my initial aim is to play in the Copa America this summer, which has always been a dream of mine. My mentality is that I have to keep working hard to get a place in the squad. The Scottish league is a very physical one, but it’s at a very high level.”
It will be interesting to see if his suitors make a move in summer. Rangers are unlikely to sell for cheap and they will demand a premium for their best player.
The Scottish giants will be reluctant to sell but they will be powerless if a top club comes in and the player demands a move.
Morelos has been in red hot form this season, scoring 28 goals in 40 games for Steven Gerrard’s side.
The Rangers manager has reacted to his striker’s comments. He said that Rangers are yet to receive an offer for the player.
He added: “I’ve been clear on my thoughts about Alfredo. We want him to stay here for as long as possible. But I understand how people work and the reality is we haven’t had any offers at the moment. He’s a Rangers player and we look forward to Aberdeen.”