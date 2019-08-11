Steven Gerrard raves about Rangers winger Jordan Jones

Glasgow Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has spoken highly of winger Jordan Jones who joined the Ibrox club this summer from Kilmarnock.
The Gers boss revealed that he always knew that the 24-year-old has the confidence and attitude to thrive at Ibrox.
Rangers won their opening game in the Scottish Premiership and have done well in Europa League qualifying games so far.
Jones was impressive against Midtjylland on Thursday night, and Gerrard was full of praise for the Northern Ireland international.
Gerrard has revealed to the Scottish Sun what he told Jones when the pair first met each other.
“I told Jordan the first time I met him that I would push him to get more out of him as there is more to come.
“On Thursday night — against very good opposition — he was up against a guy that was taller than him, was as quick as him, was as strong as him but he found the answers.
“That is what being a Rangers player is all about. When the challenge is tough you find a way. We saw he had a big game mentality.
“There have been signs in pre-season, but that was the one when the Rangers fans have gone: ‘yes, I get it now. That’s why we wanted him.’
“The challenge for him now is what is next. Is that going to come every ten games or is he going to do it consistently?”
Rangers under Gerrard have shown they have the capability to produce great performances and upset a big team on their day, but the biggest challenge for the Gers boss this season will be to get the best out of his players on a consistent basis.
If Rangers are serious about beating Celtic for the Scottish Premiership title, this is one area they need to vastly improve.
Rangers will face Hibernian next in their Scottish Premiership clash on Sunday.