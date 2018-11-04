Steven Gerrard raves about Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos

Glasgow Rangers won 2-0 against St Mirren away from Ibrox on Saturday.
The Gers boss Steven Gerrard was full of praise for striker Alfredo Morelos, who was signed by Pedro Caixinha in the summer of 2017, for his contribution in the game.
Rangers struggled to break the St Mirren defence, and it took 80 minutes for them to break the deadlock.
Daniel Candeias opened the scoring for Rangers, and Morelos added another to seal all three points for Rangers.
Morelos scored 18 goals in all competitions for the Gers last season. The Colombian international is looking to surpass that mark comfortably, as he has now notched 14 goals already this season.
Gerrard has showered huge praise on him after the game.
“He was superb today. He deserved his second goal. I thought he was brilliant, especially second half. I think if you asked the St. Mirren fans if they’d like to play him again, they’d say no,” said Gerrard to the club’s official website.
With this victory, Rangers have jumped up to third in the Scottish Premiership table with 21 points, four behind Celtic, and five points behind league leaders Hearts.
The Gers are next in action in midweek, when they take on Spartak Moscow in the Europa League clash.