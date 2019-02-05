Steven Gerrard raves about Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos

Glasgow Rangers will face Aberdeen in a crucial Scottish Premiership clash on Wednesday, away from Ibrox.
Ahead of the clash, the Gers boss Steven Gerrard has showered praise on star striker Alfredo Morelos, saying that he is a ‘top player’.
The 22-year-old has been in terrific form this season. He has scored 21 goals in all competitions for the club, and has been an influential player for the Gers who are fighting Celtic for the Scottish Premiership title.
While Morelos has been scoring loads of goals, his discipline – especially in big matches – has often come under question. This season, he has picked up three red cards already, but Gerrard said that he doesn’t need to speak with the Colombian international before the game.
Gerrard has admitted that the opposition players are physical against him, but he doesn’t want to take the edge away from Morelos by asking him to play differently.
Rangers find themselves six points behind Celtic after 24 games. Aberdeen are third in the league, two points behind the Gers.