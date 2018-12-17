Steven Gerrard raves about Rangers midfielder Ryan Kent

Glasgow Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has showered praise on Ryan Kent, who has made a big impact for the Ibrox club this season.
The Gers signed Kent on loan from Liverpool during the summer transfer window. The Reds loanee has impressed under Gerrard following two unsuccessful loan spells last season.
Last week, Rangers terminated Kent’s Liverpool teammate Ovie Ejaria’s loan deal. He moved back to Liverpool after struggling to settle in Glasgow.
Gerrard spoke highly of Kent, saying the 22-year-old has reignited his career at the Ibrox club, and that he is enjoying the time of his life in Glasgow.
“We have another Liverpool player here who has played probably around 20 times, who has reignited his career after two bad loans,” Gerrard said, as quoted by the Daily Record.
“He’s doing unbelievably well and I want him fit as soon as possible. He’s having the time of his life. Kids are different, characters are different. I have to accept that.”
Kent, arguably, has been one the consistent performers for Rangers this season. He has missed a few games recently through injury problems, and Rangers have thoroughly missed him.
The youngster showed great determination to make an impact for Rangers, and he is reaping the rewards for that.
It is not exactly clear why Ejaria left the club, but the general consensus is that he may have struggled to adapt at his new club.
Kent, on the other hand, is maturing quickly, and he will return to Liverpool as a much improved player.