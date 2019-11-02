Steven Gerrard raves about Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack

Glasgow Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack has been in terrific form this season, and Steven Gerrard has made it clear that he is not leaving the Ibrox club anytime soon.
Recently, Celtic boss Neil Lennon said James Forrest would cost around £25 million after the winger penned a new deal at the club. However, Gerrard has refused to put a price-tag on the in-form midfielder, saying he is simply not for sale.
The 27-year-old is enjoying his best form for Rangers, and scored two goals in the midweek win over Ross County. He was rewarded with a contract extension last month, and Gerrard has only high praise for him.
“Not interested in Ryan’s value, he isn’t going anywhere,” said Gerrard, as quoted by the Scottish Sun.
“I think Ryan is bringing the best out of himself, he is the one who deserves credit and the staff have has a whole have all helped.
“But Ryan is certainly someone who comes in here on a daily basis and tries to be the best training.”
Gerrard feels that Ryan Jack has become a proper leader in the team, and he sets a high example for the rest of his teammates.
The midfielder is becoming the most influential player in the team, as he demands the same level of intensity from the other players.
Rangers are tied on same points with Celtic in the Scottish Premiership table after 11 games with only goal difference separating the two sides.