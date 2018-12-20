Steven Gerrard raves about Rangers midfielder Ross McCrorie

Glasgow Rangers midfielder Ross McCrorie may have struggled to get regular games this season but Steven Gerrard insists that he is very highly rated by the Ibrox club.
The 20-year-old made a huge impression last season, but under Gerrard he has struggled to nail down regular starting place.
The Gers boss, however, has showered praise on him, saying he has done ‘magnificently well’ in recent games, and that he is very pleased with his progress.
Gerrard has been impressed by the Scotland Under-21 starlet’s work rate, but adds that there are some aspects in his game that needs improving if he wants to become a ‘top player’ in the future.
The Gers boss told Rangers TV: “Out of possession, Ross has been fantastic, really good. Counter-pressing, winning the ball back, putting those thighs out when counter-attacks start to begin and that’s his real strength.
“In possession he’s done ok, there’s certain little moments where we’re trying to improve on him. We’re working every day on his passing and receiving skills.
“For him to become a really, really top player, if he can really improve on that in possession thing, we’ll get him exactly where we want him. But he’s come in and done magnificently well. We’re really pleased with Ross.
McCrorie is a young versatile midfielder who can also play in central defence. He has bundles of potential as Gerrard pointed out, and there is scope for improvement as well.
The best thing that the youngster can do is learn those trades from arguably one of the best midfielders in Europe during his playing days.
Rangers can give him the platform to grow, and certainly under Gerrard, he can become a much better player.