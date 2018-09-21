Steven Gerrard raves about Rangers forward Kyle Lafferty

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has heaped praise on his new signing Kyle Lafferty for his performance against Villarreal.
The highly experienced forward scored a late equalizer for his side last night and Gerrard believes that Lafferty is a big game player.
In the absence of star striker Alfredo Morelos, Lafferty stepped up big time and delivered for his side when it mattered most. The striker did well to convert Barisic’s cross on the 76th minute to earn a point for the Scottish giants.
Lafferty’s work rate and defensive contribution earned him plaudits from the fans as well.
Steven Gerrard revealed that Lafferty’s finish deserves praise and he went on to compare the Rangers forward to club legend Ally McCoist.
Gerrard said to the media: “Sometimes away from home in Europe when you’re playing up on your own it can be a thankless task. You can give in and get frustrated but the control on Kyle’s finish and the way he used the speed of the cross was fantastic. I’m no expert on being a number nine – there’s one at the back, he (pointing towards McCoist) will tell you – but he kept it low and used the pace to guide it in. It was a fabulous finish and one our man at the back will be very proud of. I know it’s the first goal for Kyle at this level but he has scored many international goals, which is obviously a very high level. It’s not a surprise to me he scored tonight, it’s the reason I played him, it’s the reason I bought him and wanted him back here because I know he likes the big stage. I know he’s capable of scoring big goals. Before we signed him he scored an important goal against Celtic. It doesn’t matter who he’s playing against, the standard of the team, he believes in himself, he backs himself.”
Lafferty will be delighted with the support he has received from his manager and the fans. He will be looking to build on this performance and guide Rangers to a trophy this season.