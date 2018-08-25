Steven Gerrard raves about Rangers defender Connor Goldson

Glasgow Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has showered praise on Connor Goldson and admitted that persuading him to join the Ibrox club became easier as he is a Liverpool supporter.
Gerrard is a Liverpool legend and Goldson could hardly refuse the chance to tee up with him, especially when the new Gers boss made a 500-mile round trip to speak to him about a potential move.
The Rangers boss was rewarded with a cup of tea and the signing which is arguably his best summer buy. The Gers have gone 10 games unbeaten in all competitions, and Goldson has played a massive role in that. He has been a rock at the back with Rangers conceding just two goals at home this season.
The 25-year-old has also scored two goals for the Ibrox side, and Gerrard is very impressed with his summer signing. Rangers paid £3.6 million to sign the defender from Brighton, and so far he’s proving that the decision to spend big on him is vindicated.
Gerrard said that Goldson has settled in nicely at Rangers. He has hailed him as a ‘winner’, and says the former Brighton defender will enjoy a fantastic career.
“I asked him what he wanted, what he needed in terms of his career. What was the next step? We went from there – and being a Liverpool fan certainly helped as well,” said Gerrard, as quoted by The Daily Record.
“He’s a top human being. He’s starting a family and is in a great place. He’s bought a place here, he’s settled. He’s a humble person and someone who is going to have a fantastic career.
“Chris Hughton was really respectful and honest and understood he wanted to play football. He’s in a good place and long may that continue because he has been fantastic for me.
“Connor’s a winner. He’ll do all he can to win matches. If someone wants to come and mix it with him, he’ll mix it with them, but Connor can play football as well.
“He’s a footballer, you can’t just describe him in terms of his physicality. He’s got the lot. He has shown that on a consistent basis and he’s happy to deal with whatever you throw at him.”