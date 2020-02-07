Steven Gerrard raves about Rangers defender Connor Goldson

Glasgow Rangers defender Connor Goldson has been in terrific form for the Ibrox club this season.
The Gers will face Hamilton in the Scottish FA Cup match on Saturday. Ahead of the match, Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has showered praise on Goldon.
Gerrard says that the 27-year-old has been ‘extremely consistent’ for the Gers. The former Brighton defender ‘hasn’t missed a training session’, and he is someone who has the complete trust of his manager.
The Gers boss says that he is delighted with Goldson’s form, and expects him to continue the form for the rest of the season.
🎙️ SG: I think Connor (Goldson) has been extremely consistent, he hasn't missed a training session is very robust and you can always trust him. Delighted with his form and hope it continues throughout the season.
— Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) February 7, 2020
Rangers returned to winning ways in the Scottish Premiership after beating Hibernian in their previous match.
The Ibrox outfit still find themselves seven points behind Celtic, although they have played a game less.
Rangers lost to Celtic in the Scottish League Cup final this season, and they should be looking to do well in another cup competition.
Goldon, along with Borna Barisic, has been key for Rangers this season, and they have a massive role to play if the Gers are to challenge Celtic for the league, and progress further in the Europa League.