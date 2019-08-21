Steven Gerrard raves about Rangers ace Joe Aribo

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has heaped praise on his new signing Joe Aribo.
The 23-year-old put on a superb display during the 3-0 win over East Fife and his performance seems to have impressed the manager a lot.
Speaking to Daily Record, Gerrard claimed that the midfielder has the world at his feet.
He said: “Joe can go as far as he wants. I hope he stays alongside me for many years but he’s got the world at his feet. I can’t wait to work with him for longer. He was outstanding from start to finish. He looked superb all day. He has four goals in eight games but it isn’t just about that it is about your all round performances. Top players turn up anywhere, it doesn’t matter if it is in front of 50,000, or 1,500, your standards are always the same and from day one Joe has done that. He has got so many attributes. It’s okay having them but if you have the right mentality and character you can go as far as you want to go. Joe expresses himself. He just loves playing football. He is robust, he’s leggy, rangy, can score a goal, can set them up, he tackles, he wins balls back, he’s skillful. He ticks every box and with experience he is only going to get better.”
The former Charlton midfielder seems to have settled in really well at Ibrox and it will be interesting to see if he can build on these performances now.
Aribo has the tools to develop into a star player for Rangers and he could make a big difference to their season if he stays fit.
The 23-year-old has the talent to shine in Scotland and Gerrard will be hoping for more of the same as the season progresses.
Rangers will be looking to push Celtic for the title this year and Gerrard will need players like Aribo in top form in order to do so.
It will be interesting to see how Aribo builds on this performance going forward. He will want to make a name for himself at his new club and his start has certainly been very encouraging so far.