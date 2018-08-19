Steven Gerrard raves about Alfredo Morelos after Kilmarnock hattrick

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has lavished praise on his players after the 3-1 win over Kilmarnock.
The Scottish giants booked their place in the last eight of the competition with a win today and Alfredo Morelos stood out with his exceptional hat-trick.
Gerrard believes that the attitude and application of his players has made all the difference this season. Rangers are yet to lose under the former Liverpool captain and they are being tipped to challenge Celtic for the title already.
The Rangers boss has also heaped praise on Alfredo Morelos for his immense display today.
Gerrard believes that the Colombian is a big weapon for Rangers and he could have had more than three goals today. He also hailed the striker’s attitude on and off the pitch.
He said: “Alfredo has been excellent, on and off the pitch, and again he showed his quality today with three incredible goals and he could have had more”.
Morelos has been criticised for his aggression in the recent weeks and the 22-year-old will be delighted to hear these comments from his manager. Clearly, he has his manager’s backing and it will be interesting to see if he can keep up this kind of form going forward.