Steven Gerrard: Rangers chasing targets behind the scene

Glasgow Rangers suffered disappointment after finishing second behind Celtic in the 2019-20 Scottish Premiership, but they are already started planning for the summer transfer window.

The Gers have been very active in the transfer market so far. Rangers have snapped up Ianis Hagi in a £3million deal from Genk. They have also captured versatile full-back, Calvin Bassey, on a free transfer from Leicester City.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has claimed that the club is working hard on more signings to improve the squad.

The Ibrox club have definitely improved under Gerrard in the past two seasons, and some of the signings made by the former Liverpool skipper have done really well.

However, Rangers have struggled to maintain consistency in the league in the past two seasons. Despite being at par or better than Celtic at the winter break, the Gers allowed their rivals to leapfrog them, while their own performance had dropped alarmingly.

Rangers need more quality players in their ranks. They could need a striker if Alfredo Morelos leaves the club. The Gers could look to sign one or two good full-backs as well.

Gerrard has clearly stated that the club is chasing the targets behind the scene, and this should excite the fans.

Rangers have lost some fringe players in the form of Andy Halliday, Wes Foderingham and Sheyi Ojo. Gerrard is looking to add new players to come in and help strengthen his squad.

Gerrard said as quoted by The Daily Record: “We’re always on the front foot, we’re always trying to improve the first eleven, trying to improve the squad, looking for better talent, looking for assets for the club.

“We’re still chasing targets behind the scenes, we’ve got numerous targets that we want to bring in to strengthen us and help us over the course of next season.

“Without giving too much information away, it’s exciting times to be at Rangers.”