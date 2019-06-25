Steven Gerrard provides latest update on Rangers interest in Ryan Kent

Glasgow Rangers signed Ryan Kent on loan from Liverpool in 2018-19, and the Gers boss Steven Gerrard is keen to bring him to the Ibrox club this season as well.
Rangers boss Gerrard has told Sky Sports that he is still interested in signing Kent from Liverpool in the summer transfer window.
The Gers have been very active in the summer transfer window so far. The Ibrox club recently signed 22-year-old winger Sheyi Ojo on loan from Liverpool.
Jack Hastie, the 20-year-old winger, has also moved to Rangers this summer.
Gerrard has also revealed that Rangers are close to signing Joe Aribo as well.
The Gers are doing well in adding quality and depth to their wide areas, but Gerrard still wants to bring Kent back to Ibrox this summer.
However, the Gers boss has admitted that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp wants to have a look at the player and the Reds will have the final say on the future of the 22-year-old winger.
Kent was impressive last season for Rangers, where he scored six goals in 25 Scottish Premiership starts for the club.
Gerrard said “Yes we would like Ryan back but the reality is he’s Liverpool’s player so we have to respect that. Jurgen Klopp I’m sure will want to take a look at Ryan but we are at the table.
“We love the player, we felt we did a good job with him for 12 months and feel there’s more to come on the job we’d like to do with him.
“We’re progressing in terms of our targets and the squad is close to being finished – but we’re not finished just yet.”
Should Kent move to Rangers?
Kent emerged as a key player for Rangers last season, and the winger would be a valuable addition to Gerrard’s squad for the upcoming season.
However, Liverpool may not be interested in sending him on loan this time around. Rather, they may cash in on him, and use the money to bolster their squad.