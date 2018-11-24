Steven Gerrard provides encouraging Rangers transfer update

Rangers are looking to add to their squad in January, Steven Gerrard has confirmed.
The Rangers boss revealed that they will not look to replicate their summer splurge instead they will focus on quality signings.
The Scottish giants signed 15 players in the summer and they will not be aiming for quantity this time. Rangers will look to bring in one or two quality players.
Gerrard said: “It’s quality rather than quantity, for sure. He’s (Allen) looking for players to strengthen a position or area in the team where we may be light or short. We never stop looking to improve. In terms of January I don’t envisage many signings. It’s difficult to say if it will be one or two, we’ll have to wait and see, but we are looking. If that player becomes available in January then I will ask the board to support me on it.”
It will be interesting to see if Rangers can plug the key gaps in their squad. They have had a mixed season so far and in order to challenge for the title, they will need to improve a lot.
Gerrard also confirmed that the club’s director of football Mark Allen has promised him funds during the January transfer window despite the club’s financial situation.
The Rangers boss will also hold talks with the club’s chairman Dave King next week.
He also confirmed that none of the key players will be sold in January. The fans will be delighted with the club’s stance and their ambition.