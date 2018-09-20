Steven Gerrard praises Rangers defender James Tavernier

Glasgow Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has showered praise on Ibrox club skipper James Tavernier saying he’s a well-liked character in the dressing room.
The 26-year-old has been brilliant this season under Gerrard, and the Rangers boss is happy with his contribution.
Tavernier is an exciting full-back who is very good going forward but there are concerns over his defensive abilities.
Gerrard, however, is confident that his skipper will continue to impress and improve at both ends of the park.
The Rangers boss has said that Tavernier is working hard to improve his defensive skills. He also added that there are not many defenders in the world who are equally good at going forward and perfect defensively.
The right-back was the subject of interest from West Bromwich Albion during the summer transfer window but Rangers did well to keep him at the club.
Earlier this week, he penned a new contract at Rangers, and Gerrard said that he is happy with the commitment shown by the player.
Rangers fans will love Gerrard’s latest comments on Tavernier. That he is still learning to improve and get better should excite the Gers fans.
Gerrard said to the Evening Times: “He’s a very well-liked character and leader within the dressing room. He’s been here through some decent times and through some bad times and that experience certainly helps me.
“To get all speculation out of the way is very important for the club and for James that the deal got signed and sorted and I’m obviously very happy on the back of that.
“I think it’s certainly an area of his game that James is working very hard on to improve. He realises he’s still at an age where you are still learning, you never stop learning in this game.
“I think it’s a difficult one to be such a good attacking right-back and also be perfect defensively. I don’t think there’s many of them in the world.”