Steven Gerrard opens up about his approach against Maribor

Rangers face Slovenian side Maribor in the Europa League tonight and manager Steven Gerrard has opened up about his approach for the game.
The Scottish outfit lead 3-1 going into the second leg and Gerrard will be hoping for a comfortable win here.
The Rangers boss believes that Maribor will have to attack and take risks in order to overturn the deficit and it could play into Rangers’ hands.
Gerrard also revealed that he will field an attacking lineup which is capable of hurting Maribor.
He said to BBC: “At some point, Maribor are going to have to take some risks and I will pick a team with enough attacking talent to hopefully go and hurt them. This is not a case of us coming here to hang on and try to grind through the 90 minutes in order to get over the line. I have no doubt we will create chances. The challenge for the players is can we go and take an important one? Can someone within our setup get that very important goal?”.
Rangers have made an impressive start to the season under Gerrard and the fans will be expecting a big performance in Europe away from home.
Gerrard’s approach should benefit Rangers today. Maribor have an away goal and if they manage to score another today, a defensive approach could cost the Scottish side. It is much better to go out and play with a positive attitude.
The Scottish outfit will be without the services of suspended Jon Flanagan and new signing Borna Barisic. The Croatian is ineligible for this game.