Steven Gerrard makes honest admission about Ryan Kent’s future

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has admitted that the club would like to keep Ryan Kent beyond this season.
The young winger has impressed during his loan spell and the Ibrox outfit are keen on making the move permanent.
Gerrard revealed that the decision is out of his hands but Liverpool and the player is well aware of the fact that he is wanted at Rangers.
“I’ve read the rumours and speculation. I’m not sure who has put that price on Ryan. Whether it’s his agent or whether it’s Liverpool. My focus is on Ryan Kent being available for the weekend, I’m pleased he is available,” Gerrard said in his press conference.
“In terms of the future moving forward that decision is out of my hands. Liverpool know we want him here, the player knows we want him here, his representation knows we want him here, but in terms of the decision it’s not down to me.”
It will be interesting to see if the Scottish side can pull off the deal now.
Kent is apparently valued at around £12million and if Liverpool do not lower their demands, Rangers might have to move on and find other targets.
The Scottish club cannot afford to spend that kind of money on a single player this summer. They need to strengthen other areas of the squad as well if they want to challenge Celtic.
Kent is a regular starter under Gerrard and he might be keen on the idea of joining permanently as well. He is unlikely to play at Liverpool and therefore a permanent move will benefit his career.