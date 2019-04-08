Steven Gerrard lavishes praise on Rangers ace Scott Arfield

Rangers picked up a 3-0 win over Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership yesterday.
Manager Steven Gerrard seems quite pleased with the performance of his players. The Rangers boss lavished praise on midfielder Scott Arfield for his display.
The former Burnley ace scored a sensational hattrick to seal the win for his side.
Gerrard revealed to the club’s official website that Arfield is excellent on and off the pitch and his performance was outstanding.
The Rangers manager also added that the midfielder epitomises what it should be like to be a professional footballer.
He said: “Scott has played this role for Burnley on many occasions, and he is someone who can play deeper as and eight and can make the play from deep and arrive with lung-bursting runs, or you can trust him to play higher up the pitch and get around your nine and he has the quality to either assist goals or score goals. I think that is double-figures for Scott now, and he needs to go and try to get a few more from now until the end of the season. But he has been excellent, and him and Jermain [Defoe] epitomise what it should be like to be a professional footballer as the standards on and off the pitch are excellent.”
Arfield will be delighted with the praise coming his way and he will be looking to finish the season strongly now. The midfielder has had a good first season with the Gers this year.
He was brought in to add goals and assists to the side and he has done exactly that so far. Arfield has 11 goals for Rangers this season.