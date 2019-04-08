Steven Gerrard lavishes praise on Rangers ace Flanagan

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has heaped praise on Jon Flanagan after his side’s 3-0 win over Motherwell yesterday.
The 26-year-old full back put in a solid display despite not playing too many minutes this season.
Gerrard revealed that the former Liverpool defender was excellent against Motherwell.
“Very pleased,” he told Rangers’ official YouTube channel. “It was a good, away solid performance. Another clean sheet. I have to mention Jon Flanagan. I thought he was excellent again today having missed so much football, so fair play to Flanno.”
Flanagan will be delighted to hear these words from the manager. He worked very hard against Motherwell and he will be looking to build on this performance now.
It will be interesting to see if he can finish the season strongly and convince Gerrard to keep him in his plans for next season as well.
Flanagan isn’t a fan favourite at Ibrox and he will need to keep playing at this level if he wants to win over the fans.
During his time at Liverpool, he gained the reputation of a no-nonsense, hardworking full back. However, his career has been plagued with injuries and controversy since then.
He will be hoping to regain his form and fitness with Rangers now.