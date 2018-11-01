Steven Gerrard lavishes praise on Alfredo Morelos

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has slammed his players for their display against Kilmarnock last night.
The Ibrox outfit failed to hold on to their early lead and the match ended in a 1-1 draw. Alfredo Morelos had given Rangers the lead but Greg Stewart pulled one back for his side.
The Rangers boss has warned his players that they will need to improve on their performances and take more responsibility going forward. He also explained that he won’t be able to protect his players all the time after a bad performance.
The only player who managed to impress Steven Gerrard was the Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos. Gerrard revealed that he was their only goal threat and the team cannot rely on him to step up all the time.
He said: “He’s the only one at the moment who really looks a goal threat for us. Kilmarnock have seen the Spartak Moscow performance [last week’s 0-0 draw] and they’ve seen Aberdeen and seen them have success [in Sunday’s League Cup semi-final] when they sit in and are disciplined and they play that block. The onus is on us to go and break that down and for someone to step forward to create something. We can’t keep relying on Alfredo.”
Recently, he hinted that Rangers will look to replace their underperforming players and this latest comments will serve as another warning.
It will be interesting to see if the players can bounce back with a win in their next game.