Steven Gerrard isn’t really interested in Rangers being top of the league just now

Rangers narrowly saw off Hamilton Academicals 1-0 on Sunday afternoon to go top of the Scottish Premiership table.
Celtic’s 2-0 loss to Hibernian meant Steven Gerrard’s side became league leaders for the second time this term, but the Hoops still have a game in hand and only trail them and joint-leaders Kilmarnock – who have played a game more than the Gers – by a point.
Rangers boss Gerrard isn’t over the moon despite his side being top of the league, but his comments make for exciting reading.
“I’m not really interested in being top of the league just now,” the Light Blues manager told The Scottish Sun.
“We were top of the league two weeks ago and then we went and lost one game and drew another.
“What’s more important is what we can learn from the performance moving forward. It’s blatantly obvious that we need to kill teams off.”
Rangers already know being top of the league doesn’t mean a lot with Celtic and co breathing down their neck.
Nevertheless, what they do after going top is more important and that Gerrard is very much aware of that should excite the fans.
The Ibrox outfit travel to Easter Road on Wednesday to face Hibs, and the clash – including the return leg at Ibrox a week later – could determine their fate this season.
Winning their next three games ahead of the last match of the year – versus Celtic at home – will provide the much-needed inspiration heading into the Old Firm derby, and the next few days will surely have a huge say on this season’s title race.