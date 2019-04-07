Steven Gerrard hopes to sign Ryan Kent for Rangers on loan

Glasgow Rangers signed Ryan Kent from Liverpool last summer, and he impressed heavily during his loan spell at the Ibrox club under Steven Gerrard.
The Gers are keen to retain his services but they cannot afford to sign him permanently. Gerrard has admitted that he would be more confident of signing him again on loan, but the decision entirely rests on Liverpool.
Gerrard will no doubt pull out all the stops to ensure the winger stays at Ibrox, but if Liverpool decide to cash in on the player instead of sending him on loan again, then Rangers will have to accept defeat in the chase.
According to reports from The Scottish Sun, the exciting midfielder would cost in the region of £12 million, and certainly the price is well above Rangers’s budget.
Gerrard has admitted that he wants to build his team around Kent. While Kent staying at the Ibrox club on loan next season ticks many boxes, it remains to be seen whether Liverpool would allow him to continue with the Gers.
“I think it would unlikely be a permanent move. The numbers being spoken about, I’m out,” said Gerrard to the Scottish Sun.
“I would be more confident about getting him back on a loan. If Liverpool wanted to sell him, that’s out of my hands. We’ll have to wait and see.
“We have to make sure we have an offer for Ryan. Our supporters need to know I’m doing everything I can to make sure he is here next year because he is one of the people I want to build the team around.”