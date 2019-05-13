Steven Gerrard hails Rangers ace Glen Kamara

Rangers picked up a 2-0 win over Celtic at the weekend and Gerrard will be delighted with his side’s performance against their bitter rivals.
The Ibrox outfit looked full of desire and they played with a lot of intensity. Celtic struggled to cope with their pace and power and they were deservedly beaten.
Gerrard will be happy with his players’ showing against the Scottish champions but Glen Kamara’s display seems to have caught his eye.
The Rangers manager was full of praise for the midfielder during his post-match presser.
He said to Rangers TV: “Glen Kamara, phew. How we got him, I don’t know”.
Rangers signed the midfielder for a fee of just £50,000 in January and it has proven to be a spectacular bargain so far.
Kamara is only going to get better with time and experience.
The Scottish outfit will be hoping to sign a few more bargains like Kamara this summer. They will need reinforcements in order to compete with Celtic next season.
The Hoops clearly have a better squad at their disposal.
However, if Rangers can sign the right players, they will have a chance of winning the title next year. Celtic have not looked the same since the departure of Brendan Rodgers.
Also, Lennon might be replaced this summer. There is still some uncertainty surrounding the permanent managerial position.