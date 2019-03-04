Steven Gerrard full of praise for Rangers’ Ryan Kent

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has lavished praise on young winger Ryan Kent after his display against Aberdeen yesterday.
The Ibrox outfit were held to a 1-1 draw in the cup game and Kent set up the equaliser for his side.
Speaking to Rangers TV, Gerrard revealed that Kent is enjoying his football and he is on fire right now.
“The kid is on fire,” said Gerrard. “He’s in the form of his life, he’s enjoying his football, he’s smiling, he’s happy, and again he comes up with a number for us,” he added.
The on-loan Liverpool winger has been in very good form ever since he moved to Scotland. He has already established himself as a key player for Steven Gerrard’s side and it will be interesting to see if the deal is made permanent at the end of this season.
Kent is unlikely to break into Liverpool’s first team anytime soon and therefore a permanent exit would be ideal for him. He is well settled at Rangers and he should look to continue his career there.
The fans will be delighted to see him perform at this level week in week out and they will want the club to sign him permanently.
Liverpool are unlikely to resist a sale if a reasonable offer comes in.