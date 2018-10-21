Steven Gerrard drops exciting Rangers January transfer hint

Glasgow Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has hinted that the Ibrox club could be looking to add a few players in the January transfer window.
Gerrard has made a strong impact at the Gers since taking charge of the club in the summer. He has not only made a wholesome change to the squad by bringing in players of his choice, but the results on the pitch have improved as well.
While the Ibrox club have exceeded all expectations in their Europa League campaign this season, Rangers have kept themselves in touching distance of their rivals in the Scottish Premiership title race as well.
Although Gerrard has assembled a very good squad, there are a few areas he could look to bolster in the January transfer window.
Recently, he watched the England Under-21 side in action against their Scotland counterparts in midweek. The Young Lions won the match 2-0, and the Rangers boss has suggested that he was scouting a few players (without mentioning names) he would like to bring to Ibrox in the January transfer window.
Gerrard told The Daily Record when asked if he was at the game to scout players: “Possibly, I’m not going to lie to you. I went to the game because it’s a juicy fixture, England-Scotland always is.
“Two of my players were playing for Scotland as well obviously, Ross McCrorie and Glenn Middleton, who I wanted to watch closely. But I wanted to have a look at what was about.
“A lot of players on show are at clubs but maybe not satisfied with the amount of games they’re playing,
“So I’m not going to sit here and lie and say I wasn’t there to see the talent. I thought it was an interesting game and the best team won on the night.”
Gerrard’s comments suggest that he is looking to bolster the squad in January, and it should excite the Rangers fans. There are a number of good and promising young players in that team, and it remains to be seen whether Gerrard approaches any one of them.
Rangers won 4-1 against Hamilton in the Scottish Premiership clash on Sunday.