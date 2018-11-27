Steven Gerrard delivers update on Lee Wallace at Rangers AGM

Rangers Glasgow had their Annual General Meeting today, and shareholders met with Chairman Dave King and manager Steven Gerrard to ask questions.
One of the enquiries made by one of the shareholders was on the Light Blues former skipper Lee Wallace.
The left-back has seen league action just once since returning from a long-term injury, and many believe he’s being treated unfairly by the club.
However, Gerrard has cleared the air on such assumptions, reassuring fans he remains part of the team, but that he isn’t assured of regular playing time going forward due to the stiff competition within the squad.
“Lee Wallace was out injured when I came in and had missed 12 months before then,” the Rangers boss said, as reported by the Daily Record.
“I pay tribute to how Lee has gone about his business when he has been injured.
“To be candid, as long as he’s here he remains part of my plans and he trains with us but I believe we have better options in that position at the moment. My relationship with Lee is fine.”
Wallace was one of the few players that stayed behind after Rangers went into administration back in 2012, and has since remained a hero to the fans.
The 31-year-old, who is into the final months of his current contract, was replaced as club captain by James Tavernier at the start of 2018-19, and he was omitted from the UEFA Europa League group stage squad.
It remains to be seen what the future holds for Wallace at Ibrox, but he clearly isn’t a big part of Gerrard’s plans, and it won’t come as a shock if his contract isn’t renewed at the end of the season.