Steven Gerrard delighted with Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos’ decision to travel

Glasgow Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has travelled with the Ibrox side to Spain ahead of their crucial Europa League clash, even though he cannot play.
The Gers boss Steven Gerrard has told the Daily Record that he is delighted that Rangers striker Morelos has decided to travel to Spain with the rest of the squad ahead of their Europa clash.
Rangers will face Spanish giants Villarreal and the Colombian is suspended for the tie.
Morelos could have opted to stay back as he won’t be able to participate but he showed great team spirit by deciding to support his teammates.
Gerrard is absolutely delighted with Morelos’ decision. He said: “It’s brilliant and it was Alfredo’s decision. It was optional for a couple of players and one decided to stay, one decided to come.
“I’m absolutely delighted he’s come as it shows me he wants to be part of it and cheer his team-mates on.
“The option was to train one on one with a physio or sports scientist or come and support his team-mates and help in a different way. I’m absolutely delighted he’s come.”
Rangers are unbeaten in European games so far this season, but Villarreal provides a tough test for them. They have progressed immensely under Gerrard and if they get a point in Spain, it would be seen as a massive sign of improvement for them.
The Gers will have to play their best football if they are to provide a strong challenge. Gerrard will become the first manager in the club’s history to win in Spain if Rangers can beat Villarreal on Thursday.
Losing Morelos is a big blow for Gerrard and the club but the Gers boss will hope that Kyle Lafferty will step up and deliver at Estadio de la Cerámica.