Steven Gerrard confirms Rangers winger Jamie Murphy could leave Ibrox on loan

Glasgow Rangers winger Jamie Murphy could leave Ibrox on loan this summer.
The Gers boss Steven Gerrard has confirmed to the Scottish Sun that the club is planning to loan out Jamie Murphy.
The 29-year-old suffered a cruciate ligament injury away at Kilmarnock 12 months ago and was out of action for a year.
Although he is back in full training, Gerrard feels that he could potentially be four months away from rediscovering his best shape and form.
Murphy is yet to make an appearance for Rangers in any competitive game so far, and Gerrard insists that a loan move away from Ibrox will do a world of good for him.
He told The Scottish Sun: “He’s doing everything he can to get back to the level he was before. It’s not going to happen overnight. I predict it could take four months. I think a loan is one thing on the agenda.”
Rangers have failed to sign a left-winger this summer, and losing a left-sided attacking option in Murphy could be a big gamble.
However, he needs regular game time to get back to his best form. It remains to be seen whether Gerrard brings in a new player in that area before the end of the window.