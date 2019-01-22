Steven Gerrard confirms Rangers ‘very close’ to signing Matt Polster

Glasgow Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has confirmed that the Ibrox club are ‘very close’ to landing their fifth signing of the January transfer window.
According to reports from The Scottish Sun, defender Matt Polster is flying into Glasgow today, to complete his move to Rangers this month.
Rangers have already struck four deals this month. The Gers landed Jermain Defoe and Steven Davis on loan, and secured the deals of Glen Kamara and Jordan Jones on pre-contract agreements.
Gerrard remains keen to bring more players at the club and he has been looking at a number of trialists in an effort to strengthen his squad.
The Liverpool legend has confirmed that the deal to sign Polster is “very close,” and it will depend on him securing a work permit.
“I’ve said before, Matt Polster’s very close. That’ll depend on a work permit situation,” said Gerrard, as quoted by The Scottish Sun.
The US international was on trail with Rangers last month and even trained with the Scottish Premiership outfit in Tenerife.
The 25-year-old will be leaving Chicago Fire on a free transfer with his contract expiring. He can play as a right-back or holding midfielder, and will offer depth in the Rangers squad.