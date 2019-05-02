Steven Gerrard confirms Jake Hastie will join Rangers

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has confirmed that Jake Hastie is all set to join the club in the summer.
The highly rated Motherwell winger has been a target for Rangers for a while now and it seems that he has agreed on a four-year deal with the Scottish giants according to BBC. The two clubs are now looking to agree on suitable compensation.
Hastie’s contract with Motherwell is up at the end of this season and Rangers have snapped him up on a free transfer.
The 20-year-old has impressed with Motherwell this season and he should prove to be a quality addition to Steven Gerrard’s side next season.
The Rangers boss certainly seems very optimistic about Hastie right now. Gerrard revealed to BBC that the winger is quite talented and he will improve the squad without any doubt.
He said: “He is a talented young player who has performed well in the second half of this season. We are always looking to add individuals to our group of players who will improve us and Jake will undoubtedly do that.”
Rangers have come up short in the title race this season and they will look to close the gap with Celtic next year. Signings like Hastie are a step in the right direction for sure.
The winger has scored 7 goals in 14 appearances for Motherwell this season.
It will be interesting to see if the Ibrox outfit can hold on to their best players now. The likes of Morelos have been linked with moves away from the club.