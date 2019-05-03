Steven Gerrard comments on whether Ryan Kent could join Rangers permanently

Glasgow Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has said that signing Ryan Kent on a permanent deal is a “possibility” but has advised him to follow his heart as he weighs up his next move.
The 22-year-old joined the Gers on loan from Liverpool during the summer transfer window and has been a massive hit for the Ibrox club.
Kent still has three years left on his Liverpool deal but has expressed his desire to move away from Anfield in order to get regular game time that would be beneficial for his growth and development.
There won’t be any shortage of admirers for Kent, and Rangers will have to dig deep into their pockets to secure his signing permanently.
However, Kent finds himself at home under the tutelage of Gerrard who has brought out the best in him.
Gerrard understands that the former England youth international could be making the biggest decision of his young career, and has advised him to follow his heart.
He added that Kent has to make the decision by himself before adding that he is loved by everyone at the Ibrox club.
“It’s not as reassuring as seeing his signature on a dotted line but it is a possibility, that’s where it’s at,” said Gerrard.
“Ryan knows we want him but we have to be respectful that the kid has a big decision to make. I’m sure there are clubs queuing up for him because he’s a top player.
“He has to think, ‘where am I going to be happy playing football? Who do I want to share a dressing room with? Who’s going to help me enjoy my football?’
“Ryan has been accepted in this dressing room, the players love him.
“Now my advice is, ‘go where you think you’ll be happy, improve and take your career to the next level. Go find your football happiness because that’s where you’ll find your best form’.
“We hope that will be Rangers but Ryan has to make the decision for himself and not really listen to what others are saying.”