Steven Gerrard comments on Rangers training ahead of Europa League clash

Glasgow Rangers will face FC Porto in the Europa League clash at Ibrox on Thursday night.
The Gers are second in their group with four points, same as Porto. Young Boys are top of the group with six points. Therefore, Rangers must do everything to win the game, and put themselves in a better position.
Rangers did well in their last Europa League game where they earned a gritty 1-1 draw against the Portuguese giants. Ahead of the match, Steven Gerrard has revealed that his players are fired up for this game.
The Gers boss has suggested that his players are in the perfect frame of mind, and that is reflected in how they are training ahead of the game.
Gerrard is impressed with the intensity and quality of training from his players, and noticed that it was at a ‘really high level’. He suggested that his players are challenging each for starting places.
“You can only judge the intensity and quality of training,” said Gerrard to the Scottish Sun.
“This morning’s session was really high level. The players are up for it and challenging each other for starting places.
“Normally when you get a spiky training session, all of them at it across the board, it flows into the game 24 hours later. It just means they are at each other, that it’s niggly and real. That’s the way I like it.
Rangers are heading into this match on the back of three straight wins in all competitions. The likes of Alfredo Morelos, Borna Barisic, and James Tavernier have been in excellent form recently, and Gerrard is expecting a positive result tonight.