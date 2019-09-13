Steven Gerrard comments on Rangers summer signing Ryan Kent

Glasgow Rangers spent £7 million to bring Ryan Kent to the Ibrox club from Liverpool during the summer transfer window.
The winger arrived at Ibrox just 48 hours after the Gers lost 2-0 against Celtic in the Scottish Premiership clash.
Popular pundit Chris Sutton claimed that it was a panic buy from Rangers, but Gerrard insists that was not the case.
Throughout the summer transfer window, Rangers tried to sign kent, mainly on loan. The 22-year-old impressed heavily last season, and Gerrard was desperate to land him.
However, Liverpool’s asking price was proving to be a major stumbling block. It was only after Liverpool made it clear that Kent must leave the club permanently and subsequently the asking price was reduced, that Rangers could swoop in and secure his signature.
Having said that, the club spent huge money on the youngster. But Gerrard insists that he would have broken the bank to land his top summer target.
The boss revealed that Rangers players and fans had been asking him about Kent throughout the summer, and all he wants now is the youngster to prove his class on the field.
“Nobody wanted Ryan back more than the dressing room, which was the reason, along with my confidence in him and knowing Ryan really well, we never left Liverpool alone,” said Gerrard to the Scottish Sun.
“We did everything we could, and qualifying for Europe certainly helped the club fund the deal.
“Every Rangers fan I came into contact with mentioned Ryan Kent to me. I’m sick of hearing his name! I just want him to go and play well now, get me some wins and goals.”
SL’s opinion: Kent was Gerrard’s top priority this summer, and it is not a panic buy. Yes, it took them long, the saga dragged on till the final day, but other factors must be considered like the finances.
It became easier for Rangers to move for him after they qualified for the Europa League. Whether Kent is worth £7 million is a matter of another debate, but there can be no doubt about the fact that he was Gerrard’s first choice, and the club did well to finally get his signature.