Steven Gerrard comments on Rangers striker Jermain Defoe

Glasgow Rangers bounced back from their Old Firm defeat to seal a commanding 3-0 victory against Hearts in the Scottish Premiership clash at Ibrox on Wednesday night.
Jermain Defoe, who joined the Gers in the January transfer window, scored in the 16th minute to put Rangers ahead. Five minutes later, Connor Goldson made it 2-0 with a header. Scott Arfield added the third after Zdenek Zlamal saved a Defoe effort in the 48th minute.
After the match, Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has hailed Defoe as a ‘top professional’, and admitted Alfredo Morelos may find it difficult to get his spot back in the side.
Defoe replaced the suspended Colombian and produced a brilliant performance overall for the Gers. Gerrard confirmed after the match that the 36-year-old striker will get a run of games now.
“I’m happy with him because he’s been a top professional. He’s been immaculate around the place,” said Gerrard to the Scottish Sun.
“But, he won’t be too happy with me as I know Jermain better than most. He will want more minutes and I get that. I respect it.
“But, he will get a run in the team now. I told him if he plays well and scores goals he will get a run.
“And if he continues to play well and score goals it will be interesting in three games time.”
The Ibrox side are still 13 points behind Celtic, and the Bhoys could win the title this weekend should Rangers lose at Motherwell.