Steven Gerrard comments on Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos

Glasgow Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has said that he doesn’t expect Alfredo Morelos to leave the Ibrox club in the January transfer window.
According to reports from the Daily Record, French club Nice are preparing to table an £8 million bid for the Gers striker.
Morelos has been in outstanding form this season, having scored 20 goals in all competitions already. Gerrard has insisted that the striker won’t be sold this month.
“There has been nothing concrete in terms of transfer offers received,” said Gerrard.
“Alfredo at this moment won’t be going anywhere but of course, everyone has a price but anyone who is preparing a bid will be wasting their time.”
Nice are looking for a striker with Mario Balotelli heading for the exit door. They have fixed their eye on the 22-year-old Columbian, but Rangers are in no mood to do business, especially for the amount quoted.
The Gers are challenging Celtic for the Scottish Premiership title this season, and losing a key player like Morelos midway through the season could end their title hopes.
Morelos can be frustrating at times with his lack of discipline, but he is a fantastic goalscorer and a match winner. Nice will have to improve their offer but even then it is hard to see Rangers letting their star player leave this month.