Steven Gerrard comments on Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos

Glasgow Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has said that he would do his best to get Ibrox striker Alfredo Morelos back on track, but it is up to the player to sort out his own demons.
The 22-year-old striker has proved that he can be a top quality player this season, having scored 29 goals in all competitions already.
However, he has lacked discipline time and again. Morelos has been sent off five times and picked up 15 yellow cards this season.
Gerrard has always tried to defend him but after his stupid act in the 2-1 defeat against Celtic, even the Gers boss has appeared to have given up on him.
The Liverpool legend has said that he will do everything in his power to get him back on track. He added that he has let everyone down including the fans.
Gerrard added that he has already spoken with the Colombian’s representatives and everyone are on the same page with him.
“All I can do is do everything in my power to try and help him and support him and get him to improve,” said Gerrard to the Scottish Sun.
“Take everything into consideration – his age, his background, where he is from and try and help him. I can honestly say I have done everything I can and will continue to do that.
“But I need Alfredo to help himself now. No one can help Alfredo more than himself and I think he realises that. I think the penny has dropped now.
“He looked at my reaction on the day. I’m sure if he has the right friends and family around him I hope that they’re honest with him. I’m sure they are.
“I’ve already spoken to his representatives and they are on the same page as me. It’s now down to Alfredo to make those changes to make sure he improves in that area of his game.”
The Rangers is absolutely spot on here. No matter how much help Morelos gets from outside, he must change this one aspect of his nature within himself, otherwise his career at Ibrox could be over shortly.