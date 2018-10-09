Steven Gerrard comments on Rangers skipper James Tavernier

Glasgow Rangers skipper James Tavernier has been brilliant this season for the Ibrox side, and has attracted interest from the Premier League.
Steven Gerrard has made a bold statement that all of his Rangers players are up for sale. However, he has admitted that the Gers will demand more money for them.
Rangers have been progressing swiftly under Gerrard this term, with the Gers putting in some impressive displays in both the Scottish Premiership and in European games.
One of the players who have been outstanding for Rangers is James Tavernier who is linked with a move to the Premier League.
Brighton are showing keen interest in signing the Rangers full-back, and Gerrard has made it clear that he would offload his players only at the right price.
“I would be surprised if teams don’t come [for Tavernier] because he’s been absolutely fabulous for me,” said Gerrard to Scotsman.
“Every player has their price but if the price is not right then he does not go anywhere. He stays as my captain.
“All my players are for sale. Let’s get it out in the open. Every single one of my players is for sale. They have all got a price. But they are not the old prices.
“It’s the new prices. So if you want them, then come with loads of money and you can have them.”
Tavernier has been one of their top performers this season, and Rangers will not want to lose him. Brighton will have to offer a really good money to tempt him away from Ibrox.
Rangers bounced back in the Scottish Premiership after winning 3-1 against Hearts last weekend. The Gers find themselves sixth in the table with 14 points, two points behind Celtic, and five behind leaders Hearts.